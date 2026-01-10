403
WAR Is Coming To Rhythm City Casino In Davenport, Iowa
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- WAR is coming to Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 8 PM! Tickets will be available online at or at The Market at Rhythm City for $20, $30, $40, $50, and $60 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee (this fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets are on sale now!
WAR's signature fusion of funk, soul, jazz, Latin, rock and street music is what first propelled them to prominence 55 years ago, but it was their ability to craft songs of social consciousness that further cemented their place in the modern American songbook. The immediate global impact of“Why Can't We Be Friends?” was so profound that NASA transmitted the title track into space during the historic Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975. Since then, WAR have continued to sing out against racism, hunger, crime and conflict, while their music has been sampled by Janet Jackson, Tupac, Beastie Boys, Method Man, Sublime, Redman, Cypress Hill, Shaggy, A$AP Mob, Scarface, The Geto Boys, De La Soul, Flo Rida, Liam Payne, Thomas Rhett and more, and covered by everyone from Willie Nelson to The Muppets, George Clinton, Phish, ZZ Top and The Isley Brothers.
With more than 50 million albums sold, 20 gold, platinum and multi-platinum records, three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame noms, a GRAMMY Hall of Fame entry, four #1 LPs, nine Top 10s and twenty Top 40 songs, WAR didn't just define the sound of the 1970s-they became a lasting voice for creative collaboration and social change, with a mission of love and harmony that resonates now more than ever. From the prophetic message of“Why Can't We Be Friends?” to the timeless groove of“Low Rider,” this collection captures WAR at their most innovative and socially impactful. More than just a musical milestone, Why Can't We Be Friends? (50th Anniversary Collector's Edition) reaffirms the album's relevance-both as a reflection of the polarizing era that inspired it, and as a beacon of hope for our present and future.
Please note, when purchasing tickets to our events, we do not recommend using a third party resale site. Be sure to purchase directly from our website or purchase in person at The Market.
About Rhythm City Casino Resort
Rhythm City Casino Resort, an Elite Casino Resorts property, is located conveniently off of I-74 and I-80 and serves customers from all over the Midwest region. Rhythm City combines a Vegas-inspired casino experience with sports wagering, a 106-room hotel, first-class spa, shopping, a variety of dining options including top floor dining at Ruthie's Steak & Seafood, live weekend entertainment in the Rhythm Room, and a 1,500-seat event center that hosts national entertainment, meetings and conventions. Visit us at 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, IA.
