São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 10, 2026

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 10, 2026
Why picked: A polished, melody-forward Brazilian indie show in a well-run cultural venue-easy entry point for expats who want“real São Paulo” without the hassle of a giant arena night.
Start: 20:00
Address: Sesc Ipiranga, Rua Bom Pastor, 822, Ipiranga
Website: Sesc Ipiranga (unit page)
Tickets/door info: Bandsintown listing (check availability/status before heading out)
Why picked: Big-band energy and deep Brazilian“songbook” nostalgia-loud, social, and very São Paulo, with a crowd that actually sings along.
Start: Salão opens 19:30; show 21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Centro/Consolação
Website: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets/door info: Sympla (Orquestra Imperial - Erasmo Imperial)
Why picked: A“not your usual jazz night” format-dance and rhythm up close-great if you want a seated, central, high-comfort option that still feels distinctly live.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar), Bela Vista
Website: Blue Note SP - shows
Tickets/door info: Use the show page above for the active ticket button and seating rules.
Why picked: Late-night, crowd-pleasing momentum in one of SP's most iconic music rooms-ideal if you want to end the night on your feet with a bigger, louder vibe.
Start: Doors typically 19:00; showtime listed for late evening (confirm on ticket page)
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Website: Bourbon Street (Sympla hub)
Tickets/door info: Sympla (Blues Beatles - A Hard Dance Night)
Also notable Cine Joia - Chico Chico (MPB/singer-songwriter) - Start: 21:00; Doors: 19:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade; Info: Cine Joia event page. Casa Rockambole - Baile do Bowie 2026 (dance party / themed night) - From: 22:00; Address: R. Belmiro Braga, 119, Pinheiros; Info: Guia Orbit listing. Suggested route
Pick your“anchor” and build around it: Route A (central + seated) - 19:30 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Tap Jazz (Blue Note) → quick nightcap nearby. Route B (Brazilian singalong) - 19:30 arrive Centro/Consolação → 21:30 Orquestra Imperial (Casa de Francisca) → 22:00–late head to Moema for Blues Beatles at Bourbon Street. Route C (indie to party) - 20:00 Maglore (Sesc Ipiranga) → 22:00 Baile do Bowie (Casa Rockambole).Getting around & quick tips
Paulista/Consolação/Pinheiros/Moema hops are usually simplest by rideshare on a Saturday night; plan buffers for pickup times.
Bring ID (18+ policies are common). Keep a screenshot of your ticket/QR code in case mobile signal drops.
If you're choosing between two overlapping shows, decide before you leave home-São Paulo distances can turn“just one more stop” into a long detour.
Always recheck the venue page close to departure for door times, seating rules, and last-minute schedule changes.
Note: Listings verified for Saturday, January 10, 2026 (America/São_Paulo) using venue/ticket pages available at publication time.
Legal Disclaimer:
