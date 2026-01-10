Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 10, 2026


2026-01-10 03:09:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's strongest picks span indie rock with Maglore at Sesc Ipiranga, a big-swing Brazilian tribute with Orquestra Imperial at Casa de Francisca, dance-meets-jazz at Blue Note São Paulo, and a late, high-energy Blues Beatles set at Bourbon Street-plus Chico Chico at Cine Joia and the Bowie-themed Baile do Bowie at Casa Rockambole as smart backups.

Top Picks Tonight Sesc Ipiranga - Maglore (indie rock/pop)
  • Why picked: A polished, melody-forward Brazilian indie show in a well-run cultural venue-easy entry point for expats who want“real São Paulo” without the hassle of a giant arena night.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Sesc Ipiranga, Rua Bom Pastor, 822, Ipiranga
  • Website: Sesc Ipiranga (unit page)
  • Tickets/door info: Bandsintown listing (check availability/status before heading out)
Casa de Francisca (Salão) - Orquestra Imperial: Erasmo Imperial (rock/MPB tribute)
  • Why picked: Big-band energy and deep Brazilian“songbook” nostalgia-loud, social, and very São Paulo, with a crowd that actually sings along.
  • Start: Salão opens 19:30; show 21:30
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Centro/Consolação
  • Website: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets/door info: Sympla (Orquestra Imperial - Erasmo Imperial)
Blue Note São Paulo - Tap Jazz (sapateado + live jazz)
  • Why picked: A“not your usual jazz night” format-dance and rhythm up close-great if you want a seated, central, high-comfort option that still feels distinctly live.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar), Bela Vista
  • Website: Blue Note SP - shows
  • Tickets/door info: Use the show page above for the active ticket button and seating rules.
Bourbon Street - Blues Beatles: A Hard Dance Night (blues/rock party set)
  • Why picked: Late-night, crowd-pleasing momentum in one of SP's most iconic music rooms-ideal if you want to end the night on your feet with a bigger, louder vibe.
  • Start: Doors typically 19:00; showtime listed for late evening (confirm on ticket page)
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Website: Bourbon Street (Sympla hub)
  • Tickets/door info: Sympla (Blues Beatles - A Hard Dance Night)


 Also notable Cine Joia - Chico Chico (MPB/singer-songwriter) - Start: 21:00; Doors: 19:00; Address: Praça Carlos Gomes, 82, Liberdade; Info: Cine Joia event page. Casa Rockambole - Baile do Bowie 2026 (dance party / themed night) - From: 22:00; Address: R. Belmiro Braga, 119, Pinheiros; Info: Guia Orbit listing. Suggested route

Pick your“anchor” and build around it: Route A (central + seated) - 19:30 arrive on Paulista → 20:00 Tap Jazz (Blue Note) → quick nightcap nearby. Route B (Brazilian singalong) - 19:30 arrive Centro/Consolação → 21:30 Orquestra Imperial (Casa de Francisca) → 22:00–late head to Moema for Blues Beatles at Bourbon Street. Route C (indie to party) - 20:00 Maglore (Sesc Ipiranga) → 22:00 Baile do Bowie (Casa Rockambole).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Paulista/Consolação/Pinheiros/Moema hops are usually simplest by rideshare on a Saturday night; plan buffers for pickup times.
  • Bring ID (18+ policies are common). Keep a screenshot of your ticket/QR code in case mobile signal drops.
  • If you're choosing between two overlapping shows, decide before you leave home-São Paulo distances can turn“just one more stop” into a long detour.
  • Always recheck the venue page close to departure for door times, seating rules, and last-minute schedule changes.

Note: Listings verified for Saturday, January 10, 2026 (America/São_Paulo) using venue/ticket pages available at publication time.

MENAFN10012026007421016031ID1110581629



The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search