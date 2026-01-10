Health Guide: Drinking Water At This Time Is Considered 'Equal To Nectar' Know When

You can drink water anytime, depending on your health and what's convenient. But do you know when drinking water acts like nectar? Check out this story for great health benefits.

Most people know the saying that water is the nectar of the earth. Everyone drinks it.

But, many people don't know when to drink water and when not to.

Health experts say you shouldn't drink water right after a meal or snack. They suggest waiting at least 30 minutes after you're full to drink water.

Health texts say it's better to drink one glass at a time or as much as you need to quench your thirst, rather than drinking a lot of water at once.

When we say water, it must be pure water. You shouldn't ruin your health and stomach by drinking impure water.

It is said that drinking water stored in a copper vessel is most beneficial. There's also a saying that a steel vessel is okay too.

In many villages, it's common to store water in clay pots or copper vessels. But, drinking very cold water from a clay pot during rainy and winter seasons isn't great. It's best if the water is at room temperature.

At night, you should only drink as much water as you need. Finish drinking what you need at least 2 hours before bed. Drinking too much water at bedtime can wake you up and disrupt your sleep.

You should drink water right after waking up. Health science says water should be the very first thing you consume. This is because your body uses water for breathing and other needs all night, so it needs water right away in the morning. Water drunk then acts like 'nectar' for our body. So, drink water right after waking up to stay healthy.