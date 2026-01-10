Chirag Paswan Backs JD(U) Demand For Bharat Ratna For Nitish Kumar

Chirag Paswan Backs Bharat Ratna Demand for Nitish Kumar

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday backed the Janata Dal (United)'s demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asserting that he is a leader who has provided "exemplary governance" to the state over the past two decades.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said that Nitish Kumar's contribution to Bihar's development and governance made him deserving of the country's highest civilian award. "Over the last two decades, CM Nitish Kumar has given exemplary leadership to Bihar. He has done many commendable works. The basis for deciding whether Bharat Ratna can be conferred upon an individual involves several steps. I believe he is worthy of a Bharat Ratna," Paswan said.

Counter-Demand for Lalu Prasad Yadav

Following Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi's demand for the Bharat Ratna for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav also demanded the Bharat Ratna award to be conferred to his father, former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, too. The JJD chief asserted that if Bharat Ratna is to be awarded to Nitish Kumar, it should also be awarded to Lalu Prasad Yadav, as it is said that "his father and Nitish Kumar were like brothers".

Addressing the media in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav should also be awarded the Bharat Ratna. If people are saying that Nitish Kumar should receive it, then give it to him too, because it is said that my father and Nitish Kumar were like brothers. This is Janshakti Janta Dal's demand."

Original Call by JD(U)

Earlier on Friday, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi called for the Bharat Ratna to be awarded to Nitish Kumar. He said that the Bihar CM is among the founding members of the National Democratic Alliance and PM Narendra Modi had conferred Bharat Ratna on late Chaudhary Charan Singh and late Karpoori Thakur. We extend our gratitude.

"PM Narendra Modi had conferred Bharat Ratna on late Chaudhary Charan Singh and late Karpoori Thakur. We extend our gratitude. Nitish Kumar is one of the most fantastic leaders associated with the socialist movement who is still alive. He is one of the founders of NDA. He is 'sushasan babu'. We have urged that he too should be awarded the Bharat Ratna while he is still alive," Tyagi told ANI.

