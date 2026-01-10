Sanjha Shakti: Military-Civil Exercise In Pune Tests Joint Response

Joint Exercise 'Sanjha Shakti' Conducted in Pune

A joint Military Civil Fusion (MCF) exercise, "Sanjha Shakti", was successfully conducted from January 8-9 at the Diggi Range, Khadki Military Station, under the aegis of MG & G Area, Southern Command.

Exercise highlighted seamless coordination and joint preparedness among civil and military agencies to address complex security challenges and emergency situations.

Focus on Interoperability and Coordinated Action

The exercise saw active participation from the Indian Army and 16 key civilian agencies, including the Maharashtra Police, Force One, and Fire Fighting Departments, with more than 350 personnel from these agencies participating. It focused on enhancing interoperability, rapid response, and coordinated action in evolving emergency and security scenarios.

Realistic Scenario Simulation

Realistic scenarios were simulated to test standard operating procedures, communication channels, and decision-making across various operational levels.

Appreciating the Indian Army's endeavour, all participating agencies overwhelmingly reaffirmed their commitment towards ensuring public safety, swift crisis management, and civil-military synergy.

Synergy is Need of the Hour: Lt Gen DS Kushwah

Lt Gen DS Kushwah, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, MG & G Area, while addressing the gathering, emphasised the Indian Army's effective role in flood relief operations, key aspects of rear area security, and ongoing welfare initiatives for veterans and Veer Naris. He highlighted that the strong synergy between the Indian Army and all organs of the state is the need of the hour to safeguard the hinterland, provide humanitarian assistance during natural disasters, and ensure holistic support for veterans and their families.

Such joint exercises play a vital role in refining operational synergy and preparedness to effectively respond to emerging security challenges. (ANI)

