PM Modi Attends Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Marks 1000 Years Of Faith

PM Modi's Visit for Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at Somnath Temple, which is revered as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and has a significant place in India's spiritual heritage.

PM Modi received a rousing welcome as he arrived at Somnath Temple to attend the Somnath Swabhiman parv, which is being organised from January 8-11, marking 1000 years of faith and India's history.

During the visit, PM Modi attended 72-hour-long 'Aum' chants at the revered temple. In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he felt "blessed" to be in Somnath, calling it a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. "Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for the warm welcome," PM Modi wrote. Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage. This visit comes during #SomnathSwabhimanParv, when the entire nation has come together to mark a thousand years since the first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. Grateful to the people for... twitter/jwTSF0uMOS - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 10, 2026

"Jai Somnath! Today's welcome was very special," PM Modi said in another post on X.

Upcoming Schedule of Events

On January 11 at around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession held to honour the countless warriors who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The procession will feature a symbolic march of 108 horses, representing valour and sacrifice.

Thereafter, at around 10:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at the Somnath Temple. At approximately 11 am, he will participate in and address a public function in Somnath.

Historical Significance and Resilience

Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from January 8 to January 11, 2026, marks the 1,000th anniversary of Mahmud of Ghazni's first attack on the Somnath Temple in 1026. The attack marked the beginning of a long period during which the temple was repeatedly destroyed and rebuilt over centuries.

Despite this, Somnath never ceased to exist in the collective consciousness of the people. The cycle of the temple's devastation and revival is unparalleled in world history. It demonstrated that Somnath was never merely a stone structure, but a living embodiment of belief, identity, and civilisational pride.

Somnath continues to be a centre of active worship. Annual footfall remains consistently high, ranging between 92 and 97 lakh devotees (Nearly 98 lakh pilgrims visited the temple in 2020). Rituals such as Bilva Pooja attract over 13.77 lakh devotees, while Maha Shivratri 2025 witnessed 3.56 lakh devotees.

Post-Independence Reconstruction

On Kartak Sud 1, Diwali day, November 12, 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel visited the ruins of Somnath and expressed his resolve to rebuild the temple, viewing its restoration as essential to reviving India's cultural confidence.

The reconstruction, carried out with public participation, culminated in the consecration of the present temple on May 11, 1951, in the presence of then-President Rajendra Prasad. This year marks 75 years since the historic 1951 ceremony, reaffirming India's civilisational self-respect.

Revered as the first among the 12 Aadi Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the Somnath Temple complex stands majestically along the Arabian Sea, crowned by a 150-foot shikhar, symbolising enduring faith and national resolve.

Modern Revival and Cultural Initiatives

Cultural initiatives have played an important role in connecting devotees with Somnath's history. The Light and Sound Show, launched in 2003 and enhanced in 2017 with narration and 3D laser technology, has attracted over 10 lakh visitors in the last three years. Programmes such as the Vande Somnath Kala Mahotsav have revived dance traditions dating back nearly 1,500 years.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Shri Somnath Trust, Somnath has entered a new phase of revival. Governance reforms, infrastructure upgrades and heritage preservation efforts have strengthened the temple's role as a spiritual and cultural centre. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)