Numaish 2026: Inmate-Made Products A Big Hit At Prison Dept Stall

At the All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) being held at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally from January 1 to February 15, 2026, the Telangana Prison Department stall is drawing attention for showcasing a wide range of products made by inmates as part of their rehabilitation and skill-development programme.

Diverse Range of Inmate-Crafted Products

Speaking to ANI, Narayana Jajara said the products displayed at the stall are made by prisoners across various jails in the state. "We are exhibiting steel furniture like stools, tables, shoe racks, almirahs and bookshelves. In the weaving and carpentry sections, prisoners are making double and single bed sheets, handkerchiefs, phone stands, pen stands, pooja mandirs and S-type chairs," he said.

He added that women inmates are producing jute bags, laptop bags and pouches, while the soap unit is manufacturing soaps, herbal 'Sunipindi' soap, detergent powder, liquid soap, handwash and sanitary products. "This year, we have also started honey farming in our open jails. Since it is pure honey, there is a huge demand from the public," he said.

Eco-Friendly Initiatives and Welfare Fund

Highlighting a new eco-friendly initiative, Jajara said that carry bags are now made from old newspapers to reduce plastic use. "The prices are very low, and the income goes to the Prison Welfare Fund, through which prisoners are paid wages and financial support is provided for their children's education and marriages," he added.

Visitors Praise Quality and Initiative

Srishti, who visited the stall, said she was impressed with the quality of the products. "It is a very good experience. The quality is excellent, and the prices are reasonable. The wooden items, like mobile stands, are very well finished. Everyone must visit this store and support this initiative," she said.

Another visitor, Arvind, praised the furniture on display. "The quality is very good, and the rates are reasonable compared to the market. The chairs and tables here are of a standard you don't easily find elsewhere. If the store were bigger with more options like cupboards with lockers, it would be even better," he said, adding that he had purchased a few products.

Abdul Subang said the prison stall reflects positive change among inmates. "I visit this store whenever I come to Numaish. The government's initiative is giving prisoners respect through their work. Every year, I see improvement in the products, especially items like phone holders and direction boards," he said. He also suggested that authorities should publicly highlight how the revenue generated is being utilised for prisoner welfare.

The Telangana Prison Department stall has emerged as a notable attraction at this year's Numaish, promoting skill development, rehabilitation, and sustainable practices through products crafted by inmates. (ANI)

