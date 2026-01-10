Punjab Govt Orders Major Reshuffle, Promotion Of Senior IPS Officers

The Punjab government ordered a major reshuffle and promotion of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on administrative grounds, with immediate effect. According to orders issued by the Department of Home Affairs, several senior officers have been transferred, while many have been promoted to higher ranks, including ADGP, IGP and DIG.

Major Transfers and Promotions

Senior Leadership Postings

Naresh Kumar, IPS (1994 batch), has been transferred from Special DGP, Human Rights, Punjab, to Special DGP, Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC), Chandigarh. Amardeep Singh Rai, IPS (1994 batch), will continue as Special DGP, Traffic and Road Safety, Punjab, and has been given additional charge of Special DGP, Public Grievances Division.

Promotions to ADGP and IGP

Kaustubh Sharma, IPS (2001 batch), has been promoted to the rank of ADGP and posted as ADGP, Human Rights, Punjab. Jagadale Nilambari Vijay, IPS (2008 batch), has been promoted to IGP and posted as IGP, ANTF, Punjab, SAS Nagar, with additional charge of IGP, Faridkot Range. Rajpal Singh, IPS (SPS: 2008), has been promoted to IGP and posted as IGP, Crime, Punjab, with additional charge of IGP, PAP-2, Chandigarh.

Officers Promoted to DIG

Several other officers, including Snehdeep Sharma, Sandeep Goel, Jasdev Singh Sidhu, Sandeep Kumar Garg, Dhruv Dahiya, Gulneet Singh Khurana, Akhil Chaudhary, Amneet Kondal, Gurpreet Singh, Rupinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Jaggi and others, have also been promoted to the rank of DIG and given new postings.

Other Key Postings and Transfers

The order also places the services of Ravjot Grewal, IPS (2015 batch), at the disposal of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab. Jyoti Yadav, IPS (2019 batch), has been posted as SSP Bathinda, while Maninder Singh, IPS (2019 batch), has been posted as SSP Rupnagar. Darpan Ahluwalia, IPS (2020 batch), has been posted as SSP Khanna, and Rishabh Bhola, IPS (2022 batch), has been posted as Staff Officer to the DGP, Punjab, on promotion to the rank of SP.

All officers concerned have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately. The orders were issued with the approval of the competent authority and signed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Affairs, Punjab. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)