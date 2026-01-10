WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants Edge UP Warriorz In High-Scoring Thriller

Gujarat Giants got off to a winning start in the Women's Premier League 2026 as they registered a 10-run victory over UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Led by captain Ashleigh Gardner's commanding half-century and a dream debut from Anushka Sharma (44 off 30), Gujarat Giants rode key contributions from Sophie Devine (38 off 20), Georgia Wareham (27* off 10) and Bharti Fulmali (14* off 7) to post 207/4 in 20 overs, their highest-ever total in the tournament.

In reply, the Giants' bowlers held their nerve to rein in Phoebe Litchfield's charge, with Renuka Singh, Wareham and Devine picking up two wickets apiece to restrict UP Warriorz to 197/8.

Head Coach Michael Klinger on the Victory

"It's great to win a close one. Over the last couple of years that I've been involved with the team, there have been occasions when we've scored 190 or 200-plus and just missed out. For the players to hold their nerve in the final few overs, especially with high-quality players like Phoebe and Dottin coming at us, was fantastic. There are no concerns around our bowling," head coach Michael Klinger said, according to a release.

"Our batters set it up and our bowlers followed through. In grounds and competitions like these, with such high-quality players, you're going to concede the odd four or six. It's about how you respond, and I thought our bowlers did really well. Even the small moments made a difference. Sophie Devine went for a few runs but picked up the crucial wicket of Phoebe, which helped us win the game. Little things like that add up, and the group did a very good job," he added.

Praise for Debutant Anushka Sharma

Lavishing praise on the 22-year-old debutant Anushka Sharma, Klinger said, "She's going to be playing for India. She's a fantastic cricketer. She has time at the crease and times the ball beautifully. She can score both along the ground and over the field, and she bowls very well too. We're really happy to have her. She trains hard and is great around the group. she's going to have to play some good cricket for a couple of years first, but from what I've seen in a short time, she has a long career ahead of her."

On Bowling Attack and Key Players

"With our two Indian bowlers (Renuka and Kashvee) leading the attack, we've had strong support from Sophie today and our spinners, which puts us in a good position. We went into the auction looking for a senior bowler and had the opportunity to bring in Renuka. With Renuka and Kashvee, we have a mix of experience and young talent. Kashvee was sidelined for six months with a knee issue, but she is now fully fit, hungry for success and eager to show what she can do."

When asked about Sophie Devine's role in the team, Klinger said, "She brings everything, to be honest. Across all three facets of the game, she is a leader for us, whether it's batting at the top or bowling crucial overs. She has captaincy experience, which is valuable for Ash on the field when sharing ideas, especially in tight moments like tonight. She's also great around the group and connects well with our young Indian players."

The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise, Gujarat Giants will face Delhi Capitals in their second match of the WPL at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

