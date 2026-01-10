Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Attacking Civilian Ships In Black Sea
According to Kuleba, a ship flying the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis, entering the port of Chornomorsk to load grain, was targeted by a Russian strike drone.
Near the port of Odessa, a cargo ship carrying soybeans under the flag of the Comoros was also reportedly hit in an airstrike.
Earlier, on January 8, an oil tanker named Elbus flying the flag of Palau was attacked about 50 km off Katamanu in the Black Sea. The vessel sustained damage to its upper section, but no crew members were injured.
So far, Russia has not issued any official comment regarding these incidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment