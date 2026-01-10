Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Temporarily Blocks Grok AI App


2026-01-10 03:05:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Indonesia has temporarily suspended access to the Grok application amid concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to generate fake pornographic content, the country's Minister of Communication and Digital, Meutya Hafid, announced on Saturday.

As reported by Azernews, according to the minister, the decision aims to protect women, children, and the wider public from the risks posed by AI-generated content, particularly non-consensual sexual deepfakes. Hafid emphasized that such practices constitute a serious violation of human rights, personal dignity, and citizen security in the digital space.

She noted that in several countries women have reported their photos being manipulated using the application to create unauthorized nude images, raising alarms over Grok's failure to adequately prevent or control such abuse.

The ministry has also requested Platform X to urgently clarify the negative impacts associated with Grok's use. The application was developed under the oversight of billionaire Elon Musk through the social media platform X and the X.AI Corp.

