Russian Forces Strike Infrastructure Facility In Kharkiv
"There was a strike on an infrastructure facility in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences are being clarified," the mayor wrote.
He added that missile debris also fell near apartment buildings in the Slobidskyi district. The consequences are currently being assessed.Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv region with one missile, three drones over past day, damage reported
Earlier, in the Donetsk region, Russian invaders carried out an airstrike on Sloviansk, injuring seven civilians.
