Dialogue With US Must Be Fully Constructive Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke with Kyrylo Budanov, including about sanctions policy. Last year, new cooperation with many partners was established to synchronize sanctions, but the pace needs to become faster, much faster," Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia's production of missiles and drones cannot exist without the supply of components from other countries, and this applies not only to Russian-made missiles but to all Russian weapons.

"This is weapons built on components that Russia itself does not produce. Therefore, blocking supplies and expanding sanctions is one of our key priorities. It must also be a priority for our partners, and our institutions need to work more actively toward this," Zelensky said.

Budanov also reported on several meetings within the diplomatic track.

"I expect a full report from the entire negotiation team. In fact, we continue daily communication with the American side. Today, Rustem Umerov was again in contact with American partners. This is our strategic task – dialogue with the United States must be one hundred percent constructive. Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to diplomacy, and our effectiveness in working with partners is always at the highest level. It will remain so," Zelensky said.