Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Civilian Injured In Russian Airstrike In Zaporizhzhia District

2026-01-10 03:04:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"One person was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russians struck Yurkivka with guided aerial bombs, destroying a private house. A 56-year-old man was injured," the report said.

The injured person is receiving medical assistance.

Photo for illustration: unsplash

UkrinForm

