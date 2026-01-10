Civilian Injured In Russian Airstrike In Zaporizhzhia District

"One person was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district. The Russians struck Yurkivka with guided aerial bombs, destroying a private house. A 56-year-old man was injured," the report said.

