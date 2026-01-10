Russian Forces Strike Critical Infrastructure In Lozova, One Person Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"On January 10, from approximately 10:20 to 12:40, the city of Lozova was under a massive enemy attack using drones, presumably of the Geran-2 and Geran-3 types. Around 14 impacts were recorded," the statement reads.

The strikes targeted critical infrastructure, and residential buildings were also damaged.

According to prosecutors, a 38-year-old man was injured.

Under the procedural guidance of the Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Law enforcement officers continue to document the consequences of Russia's armed aggression in the region.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service