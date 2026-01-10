Russian Forces Strike Critical Infrastructure In Lozova, One Person Injured
"On January 10, from approximately 10:20 to 12:40, the city of Lozova was under a massive enemy attack using drones, presumably of the Geran-2 and Geran-3 types. Around 14 impacts were recorded," the statement reads.
The strikes targeted critical infrastructure, and residential buildings were also damaged.
According to prosecutors, a 38-year-old man was injured.Read also: Russian forces strike infrastructure facility in Kharkiv
Under the procedural guidance of the Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Law enforcement officers continue to document the consequences of Russia's armed aggression in the region.
Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment