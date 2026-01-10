Moe: Electricity Supply Restored In Kyiv, Capital Returning To Normal Schedule

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Electricity supply has been restored to all consumers in Kyiv. Energy workers are continuing restoration work and gradually stabilizing the power system, moving from emergency outages to scheduled hourly schedules,” said Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the telethon“Yedyni Novyny” (Unified News).

According to him, despite the consequences of massive Russian attacks and difficult weather conditions, Ukraine's power system remains united, intact, and operates in parallel with the European power system (ENTSO-E). The system is balanced using all available resources-domestic generation, electricity imports, and forced measures to limit consumption.

"In the capital, energy companies restored power to 648,000 customers in 24 hours. In the Kyiv region, power was restored to 313,000 families in 24 hours. Of these, 90,000 were left without power as a result of hostilities, and another 223,000 due to difficult weather conditions. As of this evening, about 60,000 consumers remain without power," Kolisnyk said.

Following last night's massive attack, the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region also remains difficult, with 53,000 customers currently without power. At the same time, thanks to emergency repair work, more than 40,000 consumers have already been reconnected during the day.

“The most difficult situation continues to be in the frontline and border regions with Russia, in particular in Donetsk region, where emergency power cuts are being used due to constant enemy strikes on power transmission and distribution networks,” the deputy minister added.

Kolisnyk also noted that the weather had a significant impact on the power system. Freezing rain, wet snow, ice, and strong gusts of wind led to broken power lines and additional power outages. As of 16:00, 366 settlements in several regions, most of them in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, remained completely or partially without power due to bad weather.

The deputy minister thanked Ukrainians for their patience and understanding and called on consumers to use electricity responsibly-in particular, not to turn on powerful electrical appliances at the same time after power is restored, so as not to create an additional load on damaged networks and provoke new accidents.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said that Kyiv is expected to switch to scheduled power suppl by the end of the day.