WHO: Sudan As Experiencing The World's Worst Humanitarian Crisis

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) - The World Health Organization (WHO) said more than 20 million people in Sudan require health assistance, while 21 million face severe food shortages.In a statement on Saturday, WHO described Sudan as experiencing the world's worst humanitarian crisis, following 1,000 days of ongoing violence, restricted aid access, and dwindling funding. The agency estimates that 33.7 million people will need humanitarian support this year.The statement highlighted severe damage to the health system caused by continued fighting, increased attacks on healthcare facilities, mass displacement, shortages of essential medical supplies, a deficit in healthcare personnel, and underfunding, with 37 percent of health facilities still out of service.Shible Sahbani, WHO representative in Sudan, said the current number of displaced people stands at about 13.6 million, marking the world's largest displacement crisis. He noted that deteriorating living conditions and overcrowding in displacement sites have contributed to outbreaks of diseases, including cholera, dengue fever, malaria, and measles.According to the report, cholera has been reported in all 18 states, dengue in 14 states, and malaria in 16 states.Latest UN data indicate that 9.3 million people remain internally displaced, while over 4.3 million have fled across borders, placing significant pressure on neighboring countries.