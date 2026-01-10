Jordan Reaffirms Support For Somalia, Condemns Israeli Recognition Of Somaliland

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jeddah, Jan 10 (Petra) – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Nancy Namrouqa participated on Saturday in the 22nd extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), focused on developments in the Federal Republic of Somalia.During the meeting, Namrouqa reaffirmed Jordan's full support for Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security, emphasizing the Kingdom's commitment to backing legitimate Somali state institutions.She stressed Jordan's rejection of any attempts to create parallel entities that could threaten Somalia's unity and stability and condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, infringing on Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.Namrouqa also reiterated Jordan's position on the Gaza ceasefire, highlighting the need for sustained humanitarian aid, a clear political horizon for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, and urgent measures to halt Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank while ensuring the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, including an independent state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.