Auditor General Defoor, Secretary Redding, Be Money $Mart Partners Announce Winner Of Student Art Contest At PA Farm Show

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced at the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show that Olivia Green, a Luzerne County 9-grader, is the winner of this year's Be Money $mart student art contest. Olivia's artwork is featured on the cover of the department's brand-new financial literacy activity book, designed to help students and their caregivers learn how to plan for their financial future.

“I'd like to congratulate Olivia on being selected as the winner of this year's competition,” Auditor General DeFoor said.“Financial literacy is something I've been passionate about for decades, so I'm thrilled to have yet another resource available that Pennsylvanians can use to learn about money. I'd like to thank our finalists, their families and teachers, and all students who submitted a drawing to show us what being Money $mart means to them.”

Auditor General DeFoor was joined by Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, CrossState Credit Union Association's Christina Mihalik and Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry's Alex Halper to make the announcement.

Out of nearly 215 submissions, eight finalists were selected:



Olivia Green, 9th Grade, Luzerne County (winner)

Henry Reilly, 8th Grade, York County

Abigail Thompson, 10th Grade, Luzerne County

Aaron Siregar, 8th Grade, Lebanon County

Milania Rohozhynska, 4th Grade, Philadelphia County

Elizabeth Kalista, 3rd Grade, Blair County

Orliemily Medina Padron, 9th Grade, Luzerne County Briana Curty, 9th Grade, Lancaster County

The activity book is being produced with 'Be Money $mart' partners, including the Pennsylvania Alliance of YMCAs, the Pennsylvania Library Association, CrossState Credit Union Association and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

To get your copy of the activity book, visit .

Auditor General DeFoor has spent nearly five years promoting financial literacy through his Be Money $mart initiative, which raises awareness about the need for financial literacy education in Pennsylvania and highlights free resources that people can use on their journey to financial freedom.

Since 'Be Money $mart' launched in 2021, Auditor General DeFoor has:

To learn more about our department, our initiative or to locate audits affecting your community, visit our.

