Bob Rutzel's Poems Of Sorts Returns-A Witty, Reflective Journey Through Life's Everyday Moments
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Author Bob Rutzel invites readers into a world of wit, nostalgia, and heartfelt reflection with the upcoming republication of his beloved poetry collection, Poems of Sorts. Brought back to shelves by EC Publishing LLC, this refreshed edition reintroduces readers to a“mixed bag” of musings-capturing the universal emotions of joy, friendship, curiosity, and faith.
Rutzel's poetry defies convention. Some verses rhyme, others don't-but all pulse with honesty, humor, and a deep sense of relatability. Whether pondering the mysteries of happiness, the passage of time, or engaging in a whimsical Conversation with an Alien, readers will find themselves nodding along, thinking,“Hey, I've felt that too.”
About the Book
Poems of Sorts is more than a collection-it's a mirror to life's unsolved questions and everyday wonders. With lines that begin unexpectedly and end with a twist, Rutzel captures the bewilderment, beauty, and irony of simply being human. His words invite readers to revisit their own stories, reflect on their beliefs, and find joy in life's quirks and quiet moments.
Early readers have praised the book for its candid insights, thought-provoking themes, and accessible storytelling. From poignant pieces like When I Retired and Regrets to lighthearted reflections, Rutzel's work resonates with both poetry enthusiasts and casual readers alike.
About the Author
Bob Rutzel is a transplanted New Yorker now based in Virginia. A graduate of Concord College in Athens, WV, with a BS in Business Management, Rutzel has lived and worked across the globe-including over nine years in Saudi Arabia. A U.S. Air Force veteran, international recruiter, and longtime IMDb movie reviewer, his diverse life experiences infuse his poetry with depth, humor, and authenticity.
Coming Soon from EC Publishing
The republication of Poems of Sorts will soon be available in Kindle, paperback, and audiobook formats. Stay tuned for the official release date and rediscover the charm, wit, and wisdom of Bob Rutzel's poetic voice.
For updates and inquiries, contact: +1 352 644 6538
Follow EC Publishing for launch announcements and exclusive previews.
