India: Small Aircraft Crash Lands In Odisha, 6 Passengers Injured

A small aircraft of a private airline made a crash landing in the Indian state of Odisha on Saturday, leaving at least six people with minor injuries. The incident happened near the city of Rourkela, Odisha's Commerce and Transport minister BB Jena said. Rescue teams rushed to the spot, and the injured were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment.

The minister informed reporters that an A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar met with an accident. "The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela," PTI quoted the minister as saying.

"By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Jena told reporters.

Prasanna Pradhan, Director of Odisha's Biju Patnaik International Airport said that the flight was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. The four passengers and two crew members are all safe.

The minister said the state government has apprised the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of the situation. "Our director will also soon visit the accident site," he said.

The DGCA later issued a statement, which read, "IndiaOne Air is a Scheduled Commuter Operator with a fleet of three Cessna Grand C208B aircraft. Based in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, it has been providing regional connectivity since the year 2022 within Odisha and to other Tier-3 cities in the neighbouring states, with VGF (Viability Gap Funding) support from the Government of Odisha.

"On 10.01.2026, an IndiaOne Air Cessna Grand C208B aircraft, registration VT-KSS, departed Bhubaneshwar at approximately 12:25 hrs IST while operating Flight IOA102 (Bhubaneshwar-Rourkela). At 13:14 hrs IST, the crew declared a "MAYDAY" to Rourkela ATC and made a forced landing at 13:20 hrs IST in an open area near Kansor. The forced landing site is around 15-20 km short of Rourkela Airport.

"There were four passengers and two crew members on board the aircraft. All are safe and have been taken to a hospital. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will carry out further investigation."