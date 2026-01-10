6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, NCM Says
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Indonesia at 6:pm UAE time on Saturday, according to the NCM's National Seismic Network.
According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Talaud Islands on Saturday. The quake was at a depth of 77 km (47.85 miles), the GFZ said.
[With Reuters inputs]
