EU To Disburse €1Bn To Egypt As Al-Sisi, Kallas Reaffirm Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The European Union will disburse €1bn in macro-financial assistance to Egypt to support its economy and reform agenda, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said, stressing that Egypt“is and will remain a strategic partner” for the bloc, with a pivotal role in regional security and stability.

Kallas made the remarks following talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Cairo, welcoming the resumption of high-level engagement after what she described as a successful first EU–Egypt summit held in October.

The assistance forms part of the EU's Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) programme for Egypt, announced in March 2024 within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership aimed at supporting economic stability and accelerating structural reforms. The total EU support package amounts to €7.4bn for the 2024–2027 period, including €5bn in MFA and budget support, €1.8bn in guarantees and private-sector investment mobilisation, and €600m in development grants.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, President Al-Sisi welcomed the growing momentum in relations with the European Union and stressed the importance of swiftly implementing the outcomes of the summit, particularly following the upgrade of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The discussions covered a broad range of political, economic and security issues, including cooperation on counterterrorism, combating organised crime and addressing irregular migration, alongside efforts to expand trade, investment and economic ties between Egypt and the EU.

On regional developments, both sides emphasised the need for full implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access, and firmly rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians. They also called for accelerating the second phase of the truce and launching reconstruction efforts.

The talks further addressed developments in Libya, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Iran and Ukraine, with both sides agreeing that crises should be resolved through peaceful means while respecting state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kallas noted that the EU looks forward to launching the first formal Egypt–EU security and defence dialogue in March 2026, underscoring the growing depth of cooperation between the two sides.