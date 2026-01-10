Egyptian, Jordanian Fms Call For International Stability Force In Gaza Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Jordan on Saturday called for the deployment of an international stability force in the Gaza Strip and the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to manage the territory under the framework of US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan.

In a telephone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, the two ministers emphasised the necessity of adhering to the ceasefire and implementing its terms in full. They stressed the importance of transitioning to the second phase of the agreement, ensuring the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid, and maintaining the territorial unity of the West Bank and Gaza.

The discussion coincided with Abdelatty's departure to Jeddah on Saturday to participate in an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers. The summit is dedicated to discussing developments in the Federal Republic of Somalia. Abdelatty is expected to deliver Egypt's official statement and hold bilateral meetings with various officials on the sidelines of the event.

During their talks, Abdelatty and Safadi expressed their“complete rejection” of Israel's recognition of Somaliland. They reaffirmed their full support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing it as a vital pillar for stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.

The ministers also issued a warning regarding“illegal Israeli measures” in the occupied West Bank, which they stated are undermining peace efforts and pushing the region toward further escalation. They maintained that a two-state solution remains the only path to achieving lasting security and peace.

Regarding Lebanon, the diplomats called for an immediate end to Israeli attacks and reaffirmed their support for Lebanese sovereignty and national institutions. On the Syrian crisis, they underscored the importance of respecting Syria's territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of its citizens.

The two sides further addressed the situation in Yemen, voicing support for de-escalation efforts and a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue to meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people and ensure regional security.

Abdelatty and Safadi concluded by affirming the“deep and historical” ties between Cairo and Amman, pledging to enhance bilateral economic and investment cooperation through existing coordination mechanisms.