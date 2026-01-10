Egypt Backs African Medicines Agency, Pushes For Continent-Wide Regulatory Integration

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) said its chairperson, Ali El-Ghamrawy, participated in a virtual meeting of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) aimed at strengthening regulatory cooperation and integration across the continent.

During the meeting, El-Ghamrawy reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the operationalisation of the agency, underscoring the importance of continent-wide collaboration to harmonise regulatory oversight and ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines, according to an EDA statement.

The meeting was chaired by AMA Director General Mimi Darko, who presented the proposed framework for the first two years of her four-year term. The period was described as a foundational phase focused on building the agency's organisational and technical structures, while establishing clear institutional processes.

El-Ghamrawy stressed that exchanging regulatory expertise among African authorities is essential to developing a robust continental regulatory system. Such cooperation, he said, would enhance technical capacities, harmonise regulatory practices, and strengthen public confidence in medicines across Africa.

Heads of African medicines regulatory authorities, or their representatives, took part in the meeting, the statement added.