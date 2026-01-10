Madbouly Reviews Progress Of Major Healthcare Projects In Cairo, Giza

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday conducted a field tour to inspect ongoing construction and redevelopment works at several public healthcare facilities in Cairo and Giza, reaffirming the government's commitment to improving the quality and accessibility of medical services nationwide.

The tour comes as part of the government's continuous monitoring of healthcare system performance and its broader efforts to modernise public hospitals, expand capacity, and ensure the provision of high-quality medical services to citizens.

During the visit, Madbouly inspected a number of major hospitals in Cairo, including Dar Al Salam Oncology Hospital (formerly Harmal Hospital), Bulaq Abu El-Ela General Hospital, and Nasser Institute Hospital. The tour also covered Om Al-Masryeen General Hospital and Bulaq El-Dakrour General Hospital in Giza.

The Prime Minister stressed that healthcare remains a top priority on the government's agenda, in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to place citizens' health at the centre of national development efforts. He highlighted the state's ongoing push to expand healthcare initiatives across all governorates, particularly in underserved villages and rural areas.

“The government is exerting maximum efforts, in cooperation with the private sector, to secure the resources needed to improve healthcare services and ensure the financial and operational sustainability of new projects, while continuing to upgrade existing facilities,” Madbouly said.

He added that Egypt is advancing the implementation of the Universal Health Insurance System while preparing for its second phase, with the aim of ensuring comprehensive healthcare coverage for all citizens.

Madbouly noted that many of the hospitals currently undergoing redevelopment have been operating for decades without major upgrades.“These projects effectively amount to building new hospitals, increasing bed capacity and significantly enhancing the quality of medical and therapeutic services provided,” he said.

For his part, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the Egyptian state has implemented extensive healthcare projects between 2014 and 2025, with total investments exceeding EGP 222bn. These investments covered more than 1,255 projects nationwide, contributing to the strengthening of healthcare infrastructure, the upgrading of hospitals, and the provision of state-of-the-art medical equipment.

Dar Al Salam Oncology Hospital

Madbouly began his tour at Dar Al Salam Oncology Hospital, where he reviewed service quality and followed up on the progress of development works. Officials explained that the project includes upgrading the existing hospital building, which has a capacity of 129 beds, as well as constructing a new building with an additional 108 beds.

The new facility comprises a basement, a ground floor, and nine repeated floors, bringing the total built-up area to more than 28,500 square metres.

Abdel Ghaffar highlighted the strategic partnership with France's Gustave Roussy Institute-one of the world's leading oncology centres-to manage and operate the hospital. Under the agreement, Dar Al Salam Hospital hosts a branch of Gustave Roussy, enabling the transfer of advanced cancer treatment protocols and international best practices to Egypt.







Since operations were handed over to Gustave Roussy on 1 June 2025, the hospital has recorded notable improvements. French consultants have reviewed 356 cases on site, while a further 27 cases were assessed via telemedicine. More than 90% of the hospital's total capacity has been allocated to treating patients covered by state-funded treatment programmes and health insurance schemes.

Between June and November 2025, the hospital handled around 37,000 state-funded treatment cases, treated 580 insured patients, performed 100 bone marrow transplants, and recorded more than 50,500 outpatient visits. It also carried out 1,155 surgical procedures and delivered 13,583 chemotherapy sessions.

Efforts to reduce congestion and waiting times have included extending clinic operating hours, improving pharmacy services, and enhancing diagnostic efficiency to enable same-day chemotherapy treatment when possible. In addition, more than 65 training programmes were conducted to build staff capacity, with selected physicians nominated for advanced training at Gustave Roussy in France.

Direct engagement with patients

During an unannounced visit to the hospital's existing building, Prime Minister Madbouly spoke directly with patients to assess service quality. Patients, including several women undergoing treatment, expressed satisfaction with the availability of doctors and medicines, and noted a clear improvement in service standards since the French management assumed operations.

Madbouly emphasised the importance of maintaining uninterrupted healthcare services during redevelopment works and reiterated the government's commitment to accelerating project completion to ensure upgraded facilities are brought into operation as swiftly as possible.

He concluded that sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure remains a cornerstone of Egypt's human development strategy, aimed at delivering high-quality and equitable medical care to all citizens.