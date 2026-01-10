FM, Egypt Counterpart Talk Ties, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Expatriate Affairs Badr Abdel-Aty on Saturday discussed on the telephone prospects to further enhance bilateral relations and developments in the region, part of ongoing consultations between the two countries.The ministers reaffirmed the deep, strong and historical ties between Jordan and Egypt, with a shared commitment to cementing cooperation in investment and other fields and building on existing coordination to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries and their peoples.They stressed the need to fully implement a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip according to US President Donald Trump's plan, ensure the delivery of enough and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Strip and move to the second phase of the agreement.They stressed the importance of announcing the formation of a Palestinian committee of technocrats to manage the Gaza Strip, deploying an international stabilization force, and creating the necessary conditions for early recovery and reconstruction.The ministers also called for preserving the unity of Palestinian land between the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and linking stabilization efforts to a clear political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.They warned against the dangers of illegal Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank, which lead to an explosion of violence and undermine efforts at de-escalation and opportunities to achieve a just peace based on the two-state solution, the only path to regional security, stability, and lasting peace.The ministers also discussed the situation in Syria and Lebanon, and reiterated the need to bring about security and stability in Syria, respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of its people.They called for halting Israeli attacks on Lebanon and supporting the country's security, stability, sovereignty, and efforts to strengthen its national institutions.Safadi and Abdel-Aati expressed total rejection of Israel's recognition of Somaliland and reaffirmed their full support of the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, as a cornerstone of stability in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.They also voiced their support for all efforts at de-escalation and reducing tensions in Yemen, and supporting dialogue among Yemeni parties to guarantee the security and stability of Yemen and its neighbors, respect its sovereignty, and fulfill the aspirations of its brotherly people.