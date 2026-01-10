FM Meets Bahraini Counterpart In Manama Ahead Of 8Th Diplomatic Forum

Manama, Jan 10 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Saturday with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss strengthening the historic fraternal relations between the two countries, as well as regional developments.By invitation from Minister Al Zayani, Safadi will participate on Sunday in the 8th edition of the Diplomatic Forum organized by the Bahraini Foreign Ministry, attended by foreign ministers, senior officials, and diplomats.

