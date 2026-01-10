Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
FM Meets Bahraini Counterpart In Manama Ahead Of 8Th Diplomatic Forum

FM Meets Bahraini Counterpart In Manama Ahead Of 8Th Diplomatic Forum


2026-01-10 02:02:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Manama, Jan 10 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Saturday with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss strengthening the historic fraternal relations between the two countries, as well as regional developments.
By invitation from Minister Al Zayani, Safadi will participate on Sunday in the 8th edition of the Diplomatic Forum organized by the Bahraini Foreign Ministry, attended by foreign ministers, senior officials, and diplomats.

MENAFN10012026000117011021ID1110581223



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search