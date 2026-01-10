Following 1000 Days Of War, 14 Million Sudanese People Displaced Internally, Externally: UN

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Citing the latest figures, the United Nations (UN) said that there are 9.3 million people that are internally displaced in Sudan, and more than 4.3 million Sudanese refugees seeking safety abroad, 1,000 days into the start of the war in the country.

The UN said that this makes Sudan the world's largest humanitarian and displacement crises, adding that civilians continue to pay the price of the war, with more than 21 million people estimated to be acutely food insecure nationwide.

It added that despite the return of many displaced people to the capital, Khartoum, major challenges and risks continue to face civilians, including unexploded weapons.

Speaking to journalists, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Jens Laerke said that sieges have cut off the towns of Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state, and Dilling, a town to the north of Kadugli, restricting food, healthcare and access to farms and markets.

Laerke added that children continue to be killed and injured amid ongoing clashes, with eight children reportedly killed in an attack in Al Obeid, North Kordofan, earlier this week.