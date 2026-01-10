Qatar And Turkiye Send Aid Shipment To Sudan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Mersin: Through the partnership between the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye have dispatched a humanitarian aid vessel carrying 2,428 metric tons of assistance to the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

In a statement on Saturday, the QFFD said the maritime shipment includes essential food supplies, clothing, and shelter materials, including tents and blankets, in addition to basic household items. The assistance aims to support the most vulnerable groups and displaced populations affected by the ongoing conflict, food insecurity, and restricted humanitarian access across Sudan.

The dispatch ceremony was attended by Abdulaziz Al Hammadi, First Secretary at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Turkiye; a delegation from the QFFD headed by Yousef Al Mulla, Acting Manager of the Humanitarian Aid Department; and Attila Toros, Governor of Mersin of the Republic of Turkiye; as well as Ali Hamza, Director of AFAD.

The statement added these efforts underscore the strength of the bilateral partnership between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye in delivering timely, coordinated, and life-saving humanitarian assistance, while reinforcing collective action to address urgent humanitarian needs through a principled and cooperative approach.

The QFFD continues its steadfast commitment to alleviating human suffering and supporting affected communities in times of crisis, while contributing to strengthening resilience, peace, and stability in crisis-affected regions.