Afghanistan-Pakistan Trade Volume Declines Sharply

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) says trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan totaled approximately $2.461 billion in 2024 but declined to $1.766 billion in 2025.

In a statement, the ministry said Afghanistan's exports to Pakistan stood at around $817 million in 2024, falling to $505 million in 2025.

It added that Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan were valued at $1.644 billion in 2024 but dropped to $1.261 billion in 2025.

According to the figures, total bilateral trade between the two countries decreased by $695 million in 2025 compared with the previous year.

The decline follows Pakistan's unilateral closure of transit routes with Afghanistan along the Durand Line nearly three months ago, prompting a response from Afghan forces.

Subsequently, on 12 November, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) suspended all trade with Pakistan.

Afghan officials say Pakistan's political use of trade and humanitarian issues made the decision unavoidable.

kk/sa