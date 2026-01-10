China, Russia, Iran Begin BRICS Plus Naval Drills In South Africa

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): China, Russia, and Iran have launched week-long BRICS Plus naval exercises in the waters of South Africa.

According to Reuters, the three countries began the joint naval drills on Saturday.

Host officials have described the exercises as being conducted under the BRICS Plus framework, saying their aim is to“ensure the security of shipping and maritime economic activities.”

BRICS Plus is an expanded version of the BRICS alliance, which originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. With the addition of several new members, it is seen as an effort to create a counterbalance to the economic influence of the United States and the West.

The new member countries include Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Chinese military officials said at the opening ceremony that Brazil, Egypt, and Ethiopia are participating in the exercises as observers.

According to Reuters, South Africa has also emphasized that the drills are not political in nature and are being held solely to strengthen capabilities and coordination among naval forces.

The report notes that the exercises are taking place at a time when tensions have increased between the US government and several BRICS Plus members, including China, Iran, South Africa, and Brazil.