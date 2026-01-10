Cabinetry Expert Michael Quatela of Rochester, NY Discusses When It's Time for a Cabinet Upgrade in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When do homeowners know it is time to consider new cabinets? According to a HelloNation article, Michael Quatela of Craftworks Custom Cabinetry in Rochester, NY, outlines five clear signs that point to the need for a cabinet upgrade. His guidance shows how improvements can address physical damage, outdated design, or a lack of functionality in key storage areas throughout the home.

The article begins by noting that cabinets play a central role in kitchens, bathrooms, and other storage areas. Daily use takes its toll, and over time, even well-built cabinets can stop meeting household needs. A cabinet upgrade provides more than a fresh look. It delivers a combination of efficiency, durability, and style that fits modern living.

One of the most visible signs is physical damage. Warped doors, chipped veneers, or drawers that no longer glide smoothly can show underlying problems with structure. If cabinets show water damage or fail to open and close properly, repair may not be enough. The HelloNation article makes clear that these issues often signal it is time for full replacement.

Design that no longer matches current tastes is another sign. Outdated design, such as orange oak tones or bulky decorative molding, can make a home feel stuck in the past. A cabinet upgrade creates a chance to modernize and unify a home's look. Michael Quatela explains in HelloNation that refreshing cabinetry is one of the most effective ways to improve visual appeal without needing to remodel the entire space.

The HelloNation feature also highlights the role of functionality. Cabinets that lack adjustable shelves, deep drawers, or specialized organizers often fall short of supporting daily routines. When cabinets no longer match how people cook, work, or store items, functionality becomes the main driver for change. This is where a cabinet upgrade makes daily life more practical.

Household changes also play a role. Growing families or new work-from-home routines can demand more versatile storage areas. A setup that once worked may now feel cramped or inconvenient. Cabinet upgrades allow spaces to adapt to evolving household needs and keep pace with changing lifestyles.

Finally, the article points to poor space usage as a clear warning sign. Wasted vertical storage, cluttered counters, and hard-to-reach corners show that the original design was not optimized. Custom cabinetry allows every inch to be used more effectively, making the entire home feel more organized and efficient. Michael Quatela notes that rethinking layout through a cabinet upgrade addresses both appearance and usability.

While style often motivates a change, the HelloNation article stresses that upgrades deliver more than aesthetics. By fixing physical damage, resolving water damage, improving functionality, and replacing outdated design, cabinet upgrades enhance the way homes function on a daily basis. They also help storage areas blend seamlessly into the rest of the home's design, creating a more cohesive environment.

Michael Quatela shows how a thoughtful cabinet upgrade goes beyond surface improvements. From improving functionality to addressing structural issues, his insights in HelloNation explain why the right timing for a cabinet upgrade can transform storage areas into lasting assets.

Michael Quatela of Craftworks Custom Cabinetry in Rochester, NY, shares this guidance in the full article, titled 5 Signs It's Time to Upgrade Your Cabinets, on HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.



Patrick McCabe

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at