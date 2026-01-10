Women's HIL: SG Pipers Beat Shrachi Bengal Tigers In Penalty Shoot-Out To Lift Title

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Jan 10 (IANS) After an intense 1-1 draw in regulation time, SG Pipers defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 3-2 in the shootout to lift the coveted Women's Hockey India League 2025-26 title.

Preeti Dubey (53') and Lalremsiami (16') scored goals over the four quarters for SG Pipers and Shrachi Bengal Tigers respectively. Captain Navneet Kaur, Juana Castellaro and Lola Riera scored and Bansari Solanki made crucial saves in the shootout to help SG Pipers win the Final.

Hockey India League announced prize money of Rs 1.5 Crore to SG Pipers, Rs 1 Crore for the runners-up Shrachi Bengal Tigers and Rs 50 Lakh to third-place team Ranchi Royals.

Ranchi Royals were honoured with the Fairplay Award. SG Pipers' Bansari Solanki was named the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, while her teammate Sunelita Toppo earned the Upcoming Player of the tournament award, with both players receiving Rs 5 lakh each. Shrachi Bengal Tigers' Agustina Gorzelany finished as the Top Scorer of the tournament and was awarded Rs 5 lakh, while SG Pipers Captain Navneet Kaur was crowned the Player of the tournament and was awarded Rs 20 lakh.

It was a quick first quarter as both sides battled in the midfield, trying to take control of the possession and create chances on goal. SG Pipers came close to scoring early on as Priscilla Jardel did well to play a brilliant pass across goal for Jyoti Singh but she couldn't connect with the ball, squandering the chance.

In the 13th minute, Pipers came close to scoring again as Juana Castellaro took a back-handed shot on goal but Shrachi Bengal Tigers goalkeeper Jennifer Rizzo made a crucial save. Seconds later SG Pipers were awarded the first penalty corner of the evening but Lola Riera's attempt was stopped by first rusher Lalremsiami for Shrachi Bengal Tigers.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers broke the deadlock in the very first minute of the second quarter to take the lead in the final. Sushila Chanu made an incisive pass from midfield to Lalremsiami (16') inside the circle as she controlled the ball well and unleashed a powerful strike to find the opening goal of the contest.

The Tigers won two penalty corners in the 19th and 22nd minutes, respectively; however, they couldn't increase their advantage. In the 28th minute, SG Pipers won a penalty corner on the other end but Lola Riera's dragflick couldn't make it through the Shrachi Bengal Tigers' defence as both teams headed into the second half with one goal between them.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers showed great attacking intent in the third quarter as they held possession and created good chances on goal. In the 35th minute, the Tigers were awarded a penalty corner as they came extremely close to increasing their lead, however, Agustina Gorzelany's dragflick struck the post.

Moments later, the Tigers were on the attack again but SG Pipers' goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino showcased incredible skill to make two back-to-back saves against Captain Vandana Katariya and Victoria Manuele.

In the 45th minute, SG Pipers won a penalty corner but they couldn't make the most of the opportunity since Lola Riera's flick was stopped by the Tigers' defence.

In the 53rd minute, after a string of relentless shots on goal by SG Pipers, they secured the much-needed equalising goal courtesy of Preeti Dubey (53') as her back-handed shot took a deflection off Jennifer Rizzo's stick and went into the net.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers came extremely close to finding the winning goal as Vandana Katariya found the ball in front of goal; however, SG Pipers' Lola Riera showed incredible determination to block the shot and push the final to a shootout.

SG Pipers defeated Shrachi Bengal Tigers 3-2 in a thrilling shootout in the final. Captain Navneet Kaur and Juana Castellaro scored from their attempts. Kaitlin Nobbs was tripped during the shootout and a stroke was awarded to SG Pipers.

Lola Riera stepped up to the spot and converted it with ease. Bansari Solanki showcased incredible skill to make three crucial saves, including a penalty stroke, in the shootout to help SG Pipers win the Women's Hero Hockey India League 2025-26.