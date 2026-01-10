Delhi: NDMC Vice Chairperson Lays Foundation Stone For Khan Market Upgrade

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 1.21 crore project for the improvement of the Middle Lane at the city's high-end Khan Market.

Addressing the gathering, Chahal said NDMC has recently presented its Budget 2026-27, which includes several development initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and modern India.

He emphasised that redevelopment and upgradation of prominent markets are a key focus area of the NDMC Budget, and Khan Market -- being one of the most iconic commercial hubs of the national capital -- is receiving special and sustained attention.

Chahal said that under the vision of Developed India, Developed Delhi and Developed NDMC, a new beginning has been made at Khan Market with renewed energy in the new year.

He said that there were long-pending demands related to the Middle Lane/Back Lane and these are being addressed through a comprehensive project involving granite flooring and the creation of integrated service ducts for civil and electrical utilities.

He said the foundation stone laid on Saturday pertains to the project“Upgradation and Improvement of Environs of Khan Market (Phase-II)”, under which the Middle Lane is being upgraded with the provision of a comprehensive drainage system, new pavement and modern flooring.

The project has a stipulated time period of three months, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.21 crore, and is scheduled for completion by April 2026.

He appreciated the efforts of NDMC's engineering team and thanked the Khan Market Traders' Association for its active cooperation in the development process.

Chahal said NDMC has already upgraded public toilets and is working on improving parking facilities, including the proposal for a new parking block announced in the Budget, along with better traffic management and the creation of a traffic-free zone.

Emphasising that Khan Market is a globally renowned destination frequently visited by foreign tourists, he said NDMC is committed to making it more world-class while preserving its existing character.

He added that with the collective efforts of NDMC, traders, residents and market associations, Khan Market has taken a significant step towards setting new benchmarks in cleanliness, infrastructure and urban development.

Chahal said multiple development and improvement projects are already underway at Khan Market to strengthen infrastructure, enhance civic amenities and improve overall aesthetics.

Expressing satisfaction on the occasion, he said the Middle Lane improvement project will significantly enhance convenience for visitors, traders and residents, while also giving the market a refreshed and modern appearance.