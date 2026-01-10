Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and former Brazilian World Cup winning player, FIFA legend Gilberto D'Silva unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy, here on Saturday.

The iconic trophy returned to India after 12 years as part of its global Trophy Tour, ahead of the upcoming 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup. It will be on further display for fans in Delhi for two more days and then for a day in Guwahati.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said,“Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, sports has emerged as a national priority. We firmly believe that sports is a powerful instrument for nurturing discipline, confidence, and character, particularly among our youth. The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour resonates strongly with our aspiration to position India among the world's top five sporting nations by 2047. As India advances on its journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, sports will stand as a vital pillar of nation-building and youth empowerment.”

Gilberto Silva, sharing his excitment, said, "We always heard that in India cricket is very popular, and I was very happy to discover that football is also so loved in India. Back in the day, growing up in my village in Brazil, I would look up to the football stars as my idols, and now, due to this game, I have also become famous, it feels great."

This event is part of the overall FIFA Trophy Tour from Coca-Cola, designed to get fans excited about the FIFA World Cup 2026 taking place in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The FIFA World Cup will take place from June 11 through July 19, 2026. During its global journey, the trophy will visit 30 FIFA Member Associations (countries) across 75 stops and over 150 tour days, offering fans an incredible opportunity to experience the thrill and connection of football.