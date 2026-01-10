Video Presentation Outlines How Federal Land Policy Could Influence America's Economic Direction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jim Rickards Reviews the Role of Domestic Resources, Regulation, and Long-Term Economic Planning

Baltimore, MD, Jan. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A video presentation featuring economist and former government advisor Jim Rickards is available for public viewing, offering an analysis of how U.S. policy governing federal lands and mineral access may shape economic conditions in the years ahead.

The presentation examines how decades of regulatory oversight have limited domestic use of key natural resources, and why recent legal and administrative developments could begin to change how those resources are evaluated and developed.

Rickards approaches the subject from a policy and economic standpoint, focusing on how access to physical resources has historically influenced growth, industrial capacity, and national strategy.

An Examination of Federal Resources and Regulation

In the presentation, Rickards explains that a large share of the nation's mineral reserves are located on federally managed land. He outlines how permitting requirements, regulatory authority, and legal standards have made development slow and uncertain for many projects.

Rather than treating this as a sudden shift, the video places current developments within a broader timeline, showing how similar policy frameworks have affected resource access during different periods of U.S. history.

Rickards notes that changes in how regulations are interpreted and enforced may reduce delays that have previously stretched project approvals over many years.

The presentation is designed for viewers interested in:



Economic policy and regulation

Domestic production capacity

Infrastructure and industrial planning

Long-term market trends Plus how to profit from it all



Reconsidering America's Resource Profile

A central point of the presentation is Rickards' view that the United States' resource position is often misunderstood. He explains that while the country is sometimes described as resource-limited, publicly available assessments show extensive deposits of materials critical to modern industry.

Rickards describes these assets as underutilized - not because they are inaccessible, but because development has been constrained by policy choices rather than availability.

According to the presentation, recent legal developments could provide clearer guidelines for how these resources are evaluated, potentially changing the economic calculus for domestic production over time.

Rickards emphasizes that his conclusions are grounded in policy changes and historical examples, not forward-looking promises.

Why This Discussion Is Returning

The presentation outlines why this topic is receiving increased attention. Rickards points to concerns around supply chain reliability, domestic manufacturing capacity, and dependence on foreign sources for essential materials.

In the video, he explains that resources once considered secondary are now central to energy systems, transportation networks, and industrial manufacturing - making access to domestic supplies a broader economic issue.

Rickards compares the current environment to earlier moments when policy shifts altered how resources were developed, with long-lasting effects on employment, infrastructure, and economic growth.

Economic Effects Beyond Resource Extraction

While the presentation discusses mining and development directly, Rickards frames the larger implications in economic terms. He explains how domestic access to raw materials can influence production costs, trade relationships, and long-term competitiveness.

The video also touches on the historical role of collaboration between government and private industry in building large-scale national capabilities, noting that similar arrangements have been used during previous periods of expansion.

Rickards cautions that outcomes will depend on how policy changes are carried out and that the situation continues to evolve.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to U.S. government agencies and financial institutions. His work has included advising on economic policy, financial risk, and national security matters, with experience working alongside the Pentagon, intelligence agencies, and central banks.

He is the author of multiple bestselling books on economics and geopolitics and is widely known for translating complex policy issues into practical analysis. His video presentation explores how changes in federal land and resource policy could affect economic strategy moving forward.

