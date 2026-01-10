Punjab Serves Platform In Defence Manufacturing Sector, Says Minister Arora

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS) In a significant move to position Punjab at the forefront of India's defence manufacturing by aligning the state capabilities with national defence imperatives, the state government, on Saturday, organised a high-level Defence Skills Conclave, focused on skill development for defence, aerospace and strategic sectors.

The conclave, presided over by the Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora, served as a pivotal platform to architect a robust talent pipeline for the country's self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The conclave convened a gathering of the Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary (Employment Generation) Alaknanda Dayal and senior policymakers, industrialists from leading defence public sector undertakings and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), heads of premier academic institutions, and skilling experts.

The aim was to design a cohesive, industry-driven skilling ecosystem that meets the evolving technological demands of modern warfare and aerospace.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Arora highlighted the state's rich legacy in India's defence, citing its contributions from the Mughal era to the present days.

He said that in today's era of technological warfare, bravery must be complemented with cutting-edge skills.

The conclave was the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government's commitment to transform Punjab into a premier hub which not only produce soldiers but also the highly skilled technologists and engineers to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' in defence manufacturing.

He also highlighted that the state contributes more than 12 per cent of the country's soldiers despite having only two per cent of the population, while saying that Punjab has a rich legacy in defence sector and is well-positioned to attract investment in the defence industry, with international airports in Mohali and Amritsar and one of India's largest Air Force bases in Adampur, besides, conducive and business-friendly policies and environment in the state.

The state government is working closely with industry leaders, educational institutions and stakeholders to identify skill gaps and develop targeted training programmes for the defence sector, he added.

Highlighting Punjab's potential to contribute significantly to India's defence skilling efforts, Minister Arora said, "In the coming times, if any state can serve the country the most in terms of skilling for defence, digitally, psychologically and emotionally. it is Punjab."

He stressed the need for collaborative policy-making between industry and the Central government to harness this potential and position Punjab as the nation's steadfast shield.

Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh lauded the state government for hosting the conclave, calling it a step towards making India a global manufacturing hub.

He emphasised creating strong skill ecosystem and a diversified industrial base.

He said that Punjab has immense potential in defence manufacturing as the state has a strong military tradition.

State Chief Secretary Sinha assured full support from the Punjab government to facilitate the investments in defence manufacturing sector, while underscoring the strategic importance of the defence, aerospace and strategic sectors in ensuring national security and driving economic growth also leading to more employment opportunities for the youth.

Sinha said the conclave would foster collaboration to drive innovation and self-reliance in India's defence sector.

Meanwhile, the state government has signed MoUs with premier defence organisations.

These collaborations are designed to enhance the employability and technological adeptness of Punjab's youth for high-value roles in defence and aerospace.

The conclave witnessed multidisciplinary participation from institutes like IIT Delhi, IIT Ropar, IIT Indore, Punjab Engineering College and Chandigarh University, alongside several major defence industry giants.

Notably, the event saw significant multi-state engagement, with delegates from Haryana, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, among others.