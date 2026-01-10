Rio Nightlife Guide For Saturday, January 10, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times)

Tonight in Rio: Big Saturday samba with Família Moadir at Carioca da Gema (19:30), a full-scale dance-floor night at Rio Scenarium (from 20:00), a landmark Brazilian-music evening at Blue Note Rio (20:00 and 22:30), and classic Copacabana bossa/samba at Beco das Garrafas (21:00); also notable are open-air samba energy around Largo da Prainha (from 19:00) and a late-night option at Beco's Little Club (20:00).



Why picked: A reliable, high-energy Lapa samba night with a crowd that sings along and actually dances.

Start: 19:30 onward

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa/Centro, Rio de Janeiro

Website: Tickets/door: Tickets are typically sold via the linked listings (Sympla); limited seating, arrive early if you want a table.



Why picked: A classic“Saturday in Rio” venue: three floors, Brazilian music, and a big, mixed crowd in a historic Lavradio mansion.

Start: From 20:00 (doors and flow can run late)

Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro, Rio de Janeiro

Tickets: Tickets/door: Buy ahead when possible; door lines build quickly on Saturdays.



Why picked: A polished“dress up a little” option on the Copacabana waterfront, with strong acoustics and a dependable calendar.

Start: 20:00 (early set) and 22:30 (late set)

Address: Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro

Website/tickets: Tickets/door: Book in advance; table seating is the norm and late sets can sell out.



Why picked: An intimate Copacabana classic for bossa and samba-in-a-jazz-club vibe-great when you want music you can actually listen to.

Start: 21:00

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro

Website: Tickets/door: Cover typically applies per show; reservations are recommended on Saturdays.



Why picked: A street-level, local-feeling samba scene that's easy to drop into before heading deeper into Centro/Lapa.

Start: From 19:00 Where: Largo de São Francisco da Prainha (Zona Portuária/Centro)



Why picked: Earlier start-time alternative in the same historic alley, useful if you want a shorter night or a first show before dinner.

Start: 20:00 Where: Little Club (inside Beco das Garrafas), Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana

Top Picks Tonight Família Moadir - Carioca da Gema (19:30)Sarah (Live) - Rio Scenarium (from 20:00)Wagner Tiso 80 - Blue Note Rio (20:00 and 22:30)Lu Oliveira & Trio“O Samba Dá Bossa” - Beco das Garrafas (21:00)Also notable Largo da Prainha Samba (from 19:00)Kay Lyra - Beco das Garrafas (Little Club) (20:00)Suggested route

Centro/Lapa plan: Start with samba at Carioca da Gema (19:30), then head to Rio Scenarium later when the floors fill up (from 22:00 onward). If you want something more casual first, swing by Largo da Prainha (from 19:00) and then move into Lapa.

Copacabana plan: Do Blue Note's 20:00 set, then walk or quick-ride to Beco das Garrafas for the 21:00 show-or flip it and use Blue Note's 22:30 set as your late-night upgrade.



Use ride-hailing between Centro/Lapa and Copacabana; it's the simplest Saturday-night move.

Metro helps early (Centro ↔ Copacabana), but late-night returns are often easier by car.

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues (Blue Note, Beco); bring photo ID. Keep your phone tucked away in crowded street areas; step inside a venue to check maps/messages.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Saturday, January 10, 2026. Recheck venue pages for any last-minute programming changes close to showtime.