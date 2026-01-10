WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Field Against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues won the toss and decided to field first against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians in the third match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday.

In their opening match of the WPL 2026, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians suffered a three-wicket defeat at the hands of the one-time champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Nadine de Klerk's four-fer, followed by a match-winning half-century, powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to open their account with a thrilling win against the two-time champions Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

What the Captains Said

During the toss, DC captain Jemimah Rodrigues said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo, "We'd have chased, night games it's the better option. We discussed the batting mistakes from yesterday and hope to rectify. We're all professionals, know coming in fresh is important. Today's pitch looks different. Looks good to bat. One change - Triveni makes her debut, Saika misses out."

Teams

Teams: Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Amelia Kerr, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Nicola Carey, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta.

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Lizelle Lee(w), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma. (ANI)

