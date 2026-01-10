PM Modi In Somnath For 'Swabhiman Parv' Security Tightened For Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Somnath today to participate in the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' being held in the sacred presence of Somnath Mahadev, the first of the twelve Jyotirlingas. He was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, Education Minister Dr. Pradyuman Vaja, Mandvi MLA Aniruddh Dave, Collector NV Upadhyay and District Superintendent of Police Jaydeepsinh Jadeja were among those present, a release said.

Security Arrangements Reviewed Ahead of PM's Visit

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sanghavi conducted an on-site inspection of the Somnath Mahadev Temple premises and surrounding areas to ensure the smooth conduct of the 'Swabhiman Parv' at Somnath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He conducted a comprehensive, on-the-ground review with senior officials and issued necessary directives to ensure robust security arrangements.

During the visit, the Deputy CM inspected the main entrance of the temple premises, adjoining main and alternative routes, and arrangements for the smooth movement of pilgrims. He thoroughly reviewed security deployment, traffic regulation, and parking facilities, and instructed officials to ensure that local residents and devotees arriving from across the country and abroad face no inconvenience during the Prime Minister's event.

The Home Minister also issued specific instructions to concerned officials regarding crowd management, emergency response preparedness, and the effective use of technology to further strengthen the security framework. He emphasised the importance of seamless interdepartmental coordination to ensure the event's peaceful and successful conduct.

Devotional Activities Mark Swabhiman Parv

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani also offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev on Saturday. He also sat on the Somnath temple premises and chanted the Omkar with devotion, joined by his family.

Under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a 72-hour continuous "Omkar jap" is being organised by Rishikumars in the sacred premises of Somnath Mahadev temple. Through this spiritual ritual organised under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a new direction is being given to India's ancient culture, faith, and the spirit of national self-respect. Notably, the large participation of devotees is enhancing the spiritual significance of Somnath. (ANI)

