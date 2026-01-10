Ukrainian Forces Strike Oil Depot In Russia's Volgograd Region, Several Targets In Occupied Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 10, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Zhutovskaya oil depot (Oktyabrsky district, Volgograd region, Russian Federation), which is involved in supplying fuel to the occupation forces' units," the statement reads.

The target was hit, and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian forces struck a UAV depot belonging to a unit of Russia's 19th Motorized Rifle Division.

Ukrainian defenders also struck an enemy UAV control center near Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

Furthermore, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck several enemy targets, in particular, a concentration of personnel of the Russian 76th Air Assault Division (Kurakhivka), a command and observation post of a tank battalion unit of the same division (Hirnyk), and a command post of a unit of Russia's 41st Army (Hirnyk).

In all cases, successful hits by strike UAVs were recorded. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In Russia, drones attack oil refinery and oil depot

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue systematic efforts to reduce the offensive and military-economic potential of Russia's invading forces and to compel the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

On the night of January 6-7, Ukrainian forces struck the Oskolneftesnab oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and a military logistics depot in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.