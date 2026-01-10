Charitable Campaign Offers Free Glucose Sensors For 50 Diabetic Children

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) – A charitable medical campaign kicked off at Al-Abdali Hospital on Saturday, during which continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensors were fitted free for 50 diabetic children in need, with their needs of insulin covered for three months."The initiative aims to provide this modern medical technology to children, who cannot afford it to improve disease management and prevent acute and chronic complications," said organizers, endocrinologist and diabetes specialist Dr. Sima Kalaldeh and microsurgeon Dr. Amir Malkawi."This initiative stems from a deep belief in the right of every child with diabetes to receive the best possible medical care, regardless of their financial situation." said Kalaldeh.Glucose sensors are a qualitative leap in the lives of children and their families, as they relieve them of repeated daily finger pricks and provide continuous, round-the-clock tracking, allowing for highly accurate adjustments to treatment plans based on real-time data, she explained."Installing 50 sensors today is a first step, which we aspire to expand in the future, because these devices not only track, but also warn, through early warning systems, of severe drops or spikes in blood sugar levels before they worsen, thus protecting children from the risks of hospitalization," she said."This campaign is a practical embodiment of the social responsibility that doctors bear, as diabetic complications on blood vessels can be serious," commented Malkawi, adding that the technology effectively helps prevent or delay complications by achieving better control over blood sugar levels.The children and their families expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting that the device will be the start of a new, more stable and reassuring life, and will spare them from the frequent finger pricks, which can reach up to ten times a day.