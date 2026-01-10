Drone Shot Down In Drug Bust On Southern Border

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) – Southern Military Zone troops on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics, using a drone, in an area within their??responsibility, the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army Command said.It said border guard, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, applied the rules of engagement after spotting the drone, shooting it down inside Jordanian territory.The narcotics seized were handed over to relevant authorities, it added.

