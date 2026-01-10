Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Drone Shot Down In Drug Bust On Southern Border


2026-01-10 10:05:11
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) – Southern Military Zone troops on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle a quantity of narcotics, using a drone, in an area within their??responsibility, the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army Command said.
It said border guard, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, applied the rules of engagement after spotting the drone, shooting it down inside Jordanian territory.
The narcotics seized were handed over to relevant authorities, it added.

Jordan News Agency

