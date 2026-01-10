5.1 Tremor Strikes Off South Italy Coastline

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 10 (Petra) – A moderate 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Calabria in southern Italy early on Saturday morning, but there were no reports of injuries or damage.Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the epicenter was 65 KM deep in the sea, 65 KM from the city of Reggio Calabria, Euronews reported.The earthquake was felt in Sicily, but fire department operations centers received no calls for assistance or reports of casualties or damage to buildings.Authorities suspended the train service in Calabria as a precaution, with potential delays and cancelations.Domenico Costarella, head of the Calabria Region's Civil Protection Department, confirmed the quake did not cause any property damage or injuries.