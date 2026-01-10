403
Kuwaiti Racers Dominate Third Round Of Bahrain Drag Racing Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Racers of the Kuwaiti Club for Automobiles and Motorcycles secured top positions in the third round of the 2025-2026 Bahrain Drag Racing Championship, held Friday at the Bahrain International Circuit.
In a statement to KUNA on Saturday, the club's team manager, Sheikh Sabah Dawood Al-Sabah, praised the high technical level demonstrated by the team's competitors during Friday's races.
He affirmed that the results reflect the development in performance and competitive experience of the riders and their ability to keep pace with the strongest participating teams.
He noted that Kuwaiti club competitors achieved advanced results, with Abdulrahman Bu Alwa claiming first place in the 8.4 Index category, Ahmed Zaman finishing second in the 8.5 Index category, and Salem Bu Qmashah taking third place in the same category. Shihab Bu Rabaa also secured second place in the 8.5 Bike category.
He added that the team is proceeding with its plan to continue achieving accomplishments in upcoming championships and to enhance external participation, strengthening the Kuwaiti club's presence in drag racing and consolidating its position as one of the region's prominent competitors.
The fourth round of the Bahrain Drag Racing Championship would be held later this month and the championship would conclude in March. (end)
