Monthly Aid Under Ladki Bahin Yojana To Be Increased Soon: Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) As campaign fervour for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections intensifies across Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday made a significant announcement regarding the“Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana”. Speaking at a rally in Ghatkopar, Shinde assured women that the current monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 is set to be increased soon.

Addressing a rally, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the welfare scheme is a permanent fixture of his administration.

“I started the Ladki Bahin Yojana during my tenure, and regardless of what the opposition claims, this scheme will not be shut down,” Shinde declared.“Currently, our sisters receive Rs 1,500, but we are going to increase this amount. We stand by the promises made in our manifesto. Our goal is to see our sisters become self-reliant and 'Lakhpatis' (millionaires),” he said.

Beyond financial aid, Shinde touched upon urban development, specifically the Cluster Housing Scheme in Ghatkopar. He promised that every family, regardless of“eligible or ineligible” status, would be provided with a rightful home. He assured that the Urban Development Department would ensure there is no shortage of funds for these housing projects.

In a related development, State Minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan confirmed that the government is expediting payments for the festive season. To mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the state government will deposit a combined instalment of Rs 3,000 (covering the months of December and January) into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Funds will be deposited before January 14.

Mahajan reiterated that the Mahayuti government, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, remains committed to the economic empowerment of women. This move is being seen as a major outreach effort by the ruling Mahayuti alliance to consolidate its support base among women voters ahead of the crucial municipal polls.