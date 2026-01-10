Union Minister Kumaraswamy Calls Siddaramaiah A 'Lease-Based CM'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy mocked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, calling him a "lease-based" Chief Minister.

Responding to media questions about Siddaramaiah allegedly breaking the records of former chief minister late D. Devaraj Urs during his tenure, Kumaraswamy made the statement.

“They are saying that the Devaraj Urs' records have been broken. Previously, Urs had clashed with former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. He continuously held power. Siddaramaiah is now waiting for the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to tell him when to leave,” he added sarcastically.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself and Congress leaders are claiming that he will be in the Chief Minister's post until the high command asks him to remain in the chair, he said.“He has made statements many times. In my opinion, he is a lease-based Chief Minister,” Kumaraswamy reiterated.

When asked whether he has any information in this regard, Kumaraswamy said he did not have any information.

Meanwhile, responding to questions regarding differences cropping up between the BJP and the JD(S) with regard to the alliance in local body polls, Kumaraswamy said there is no need for any concern. The JD(S) will always stand with the BJP and face the Congress together, he added.

“We will not give any scope for misunderstanding. No one should have any suspicion in this regard, and the state should ultimately benefit,” he said.

Answering a question on rumours of shutting down the government-owned Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) factory, Kumaraswamy clarified that the disinvestment decision for HMT had already been taken in 2016. He said manufacturing is taking place on a smaller scale and added that units have not been closed, whether in Kerala or Hyderabad.

“I will meet PM Modi with regard to reopening the HMT factory. I have already made a request. By utilising modern technology, we have decided to give a new lease of life to HMT. There should be no doubt about it,” Kumaraswamy stated.