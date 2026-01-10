Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi, Welcomes Centre's Decision To Conduct Caste-Based Census

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming the Union government's decision to conduct a caste-based census alongside the upcoming national population census and urging the formation of a high-level advisory council comprising chief ministers and representatives of states and Union Territories.

In his letter dated January 10, 2026, CM Stalin said the decision to include a caste census with the national enumeration would help generate comprehensive and credible data, which is essential for addressing social inequalities and ensuring that welfare schemes reach their intended beneficiaries.

He described the move as being in line with Tamil Nadu's long-standing demand and noted that the state had already passed resolutions in the Assembly urging the Centre to undertake a caste-based census along with the population census.

The Chief Minister said the Centre's decision reaffirmed Tamil Nadu's commitment to evidence-based social justice and policy-making.

However, he cautioned that a caste census is an extremely sensitive exercise, given the deeply rooted and varied social dynamics and caste structures across different states. If not handled with care, he warned, the process could lead to unintended social tensions.

Stalin emphasised that public trust in the census would depend on the clarity and precision of its design -- including the framing of questions, classification of categories and sub-categories, and the methodology of data collection.

Any lack of clarity, inaccuracies, or ambiguity, he said, could result in disputes and divergent interpretations of the data.

Pointing out that the census is a Central subject and that its outcomes would have far-reaching implications for state-level policies in areas such as education, employment, reservations, and welfare schemes, the Chief Minister underlined the need for extensive consultation with all states before finalising the questionnaire and procedures.

Such consultations, he said, would help incorporate diverse perspectives from states and Union Territories, account for regional sensitivities, and strengthen the spirit of federalism.

To this end, CM Stalin formally proposed the creation of an advisory council consisting of chief ministers and representatives of Union Territories to deliberate on and develop clear guidelines for conducting the caste-based census.

He also urged the Centre to devote particular attention to safeguarding the sensitivity of the process and ensuring the reliability of the data, including by conducting pilot studies wherever necessary.

Concluding his letter, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that this historic initiative under the Prime Minister's leadership would reinforce India's commitment to equality, inclusion, and the core principles of federalism.