Baptism Site Hosts Annual Christian Pilgrimage Friday


2026-01-10 09:04:22
Amman, January 10 (Petra) – The Baptism Site will host the annual Christian pilgrimage in a special mass Friday noon drawing wide participation with local and international media coverage.
It is part of efforts to highlight Jordan's spiritual and cultural status, with a focus on the Baptism Site, officially "Bethany Beyond the Jordan (Al-Maghtas)", given its profound historical and religious symbolism as one of the world's most important religious sites venerated as the spot where John the Baptist baptized Jesus Christ.
In a statement, organizers stressed the importance of media coverage to convey Jordan's message of peace and coexistence to the region and the world, and showcase its image as a home for religious and human convergence.
They asked media outlets to contact the media center of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate for the necessary arrangements.

Jordan News Agency

